11 Aug 2022

Plymouth revert to strongest line-up for League One rematch with Peterborough

11 Aug 2022 7:23 PM

Plymouth will revert to their strongest line-up for the League One rematch with Peterborough.

Boss Steven Schumacher made seven changes to his side in the 2-0 midweek home defeat by Posh in the Carabao Cup.

Defender Brendan Galloway made his first competitive start since last November and came through an hour.

Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara are still out injured.

Peterborough made eight changes from their 3-0 win against Morecambe.

Strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott were among the substitutes and should come back in.

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is battling to be fit after a thigh injury.

Kwame Poku misses out again but could return for Tuesday’s home game with Sheffield Wednesday.

