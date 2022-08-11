Search

11 Aug 2022

Nathan Broadhead could make Wigan debut against Bristol City

11 Aug 2022 5:14 PM

Nathan Broadhead could make his debut for Wigan in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City.

The forward joined the Latics on a season-long loan from Everton earlier this week.

Wigan will check on defender Jack Whatmough, who has sat out the last two matches after picking up an injury in the draw with Preston on the opening day of the season.

Latics boss Leam Richardson made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup defeat by Fleetwood in midweek, with the likes of Ryan Nyambe and Luke Brennan making their full debuts.

Timm Klose will be available for Bristol City.

The defender missed the Carabao Cup clash with Coventry after returning home to Switzerland for the birth of his first child.

City will check on midfielder Matty James, who picked up a calf problem in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s defeat by Sunderland and sat out the victory over Coventry.

Boss Nigel Pearson made five changes for the cup clash and was delighted with a 4-1 win, so the likes of Tommy Conway, Andy King and Nahki Wells will all hope to be involved.

