Matty Lund pushing to start in Salford’s home game against Crewe

Salford midfielder Matty Lund could come into contention to start at home to Crewe.

The 31-year-old made his first appearance of the season with a 66-minute comeback in the midweek 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton after completing a suspension carried over from the previous campaign.

New signing Elliot Simoes was an unused substitute against Wanderers after recovering from injury but defender Ash Eastham was still missing.

Defender Liam Shephard is sidelined with muscular and tendon tears.

Crewe boss Alex Morris will restore his full-strength side after experimentation in the Carabao Cup led to a 4-0 defeat to Grimsby.

Morris made seven changes, including five full debuts, and five substitutions in the game but will revert to the core of the team which has won its first two matches.

Striker Christopher Long, who has been absent after an injury in pre-season, could be back in contention next weekend.

Goalkeeper Dave Richards is expected to play again before the end of the month after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged finger.