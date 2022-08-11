Limerick Greyhound Stadium cancels meeting due to high temperature warning

OFFICIALS of Greyhound Racing Ireland have announced that this Thursday evening's racing in Limerick is suspended due to the high temperature warning.

A statement from GRI confirmed that "due to Met Éireann’s High Temperature warning for Leinster and Munster and considering the care and welfare needs of racing greyhounds, Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) has announced the suspension of evening racing and trial activity from 11am daily at all stadia until Friday August 12".

This Thursday evening there was to be the regular greyhound meetings in Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Enniscorthy and Dublin's Shelbourne Park.

RCÉ will review upcoming fixtures at each venue daily at 10am and further notices will be issued regarding the rescheduling of any relevant race meetings on the RCÉ website www.grireland.ie

RCÉ says it will review the position daily considering the latest weather forecast. Arrangements are being made at tracks to ensure that additional water points including greyhound baths are made available and additional ventilation in kennels where appropriate.

Owners and trainers are reminded of the importance of good ventilation in transportation arrangements for greyhounds and ensuring that adequate water and other supports are available for all greyhounds.

Further advice and information on ‘caring for the greyhound in hot weather’ is available on www.grireland.ie