Search

11 Aug 2022

Limerick Greyhound Stadium cancels meeting due to high temperature warning

Thursday racing replaces Friday in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

11 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

OFFICIALS of Greyhound Racing Ireland have announced that this Thursday evening's racing in Limerick is suspended due to the high temperature warning.

A statement from GRI confirmed that "due to Met Éireann’s High Temperature warning for Leinster and Munster and considering the care and welfare needs of racing greyhounds, Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) has announced the suspension of evening racing and trial activity from 11am daily at all stadia until Friday August 12".

This Thursday evening there was to be the regular greyhound meetings in Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Enniscorthy and Dublin's Shelbourne Park. 

RCÉ will review upcoming fixtures at each venue daily at 10am and further notices will be issued regarding the rescheduling of any relevant race meetings on the RCÉ website www.grireland.ie

RCÉ says it will review the position daily considering the latest weather forecast.  Arrangements are being made at tracks to ensure that additional water points including greyhound baths are made available and additional ventilation in kennels where appropriate. 

Owners and trainers are reminded of the importance of good ventilation in transportation arrangements for greyhounds and ensuring that adequate water and other supports are available for all greyhounds. 

Further advice and information on ‘caring for the greyhound in hot weather’ is available on www.grireland.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media