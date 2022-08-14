Limerick Athletics - Impressive results at the Streets of Galway Run

MANY Limerick athletes travelled west for the 36th edition of the Streets of Galway Run.

The MacDomhanill sisters from Newcastle West monopolised the Women’s race with another 1-2. Ide came out on top on this occasion crossing the line in 26:50. Her sister and Donore Harriers clubmate Sorcha was just 5 seconds back, taking the ‘Silver Medal’ in 26:55.

Their mother Carmel was 3rd F65 in 39:49. Dooneen’s Eadaoin Hennessey ran really well and was 12th woman home in 32:43.

In the Men’s section Joe Chawke rolled back the years, coming home in 33:13. In 1992 Chawke representing West Limerick was 10th overall in 24:31. Limerick AC’s Jim Bolger was 3rd in 23:45 with Frank Nash of the now ‘deceased’ Redgate 31st. Gary Egan (An Bru) 27:59.

Ger Meehan continues to be one of an exclusive club to have attended every edition. Rosemary Ryan holds the Women’s course record of 26:01 and is a six time winner. While Jim Bolger in 1991 is the only Limerick winner of the men’s event.

River Run

The Moore Morning River Run is held from St Michaels Rowing Club first Friday of each month.

It leaves at 7am for run/jog/walk along the river bank following the Condell Rd trail. The route is just over 5km and is a friendly, sociable gathering with no pressure. Participants start a little groggy but are energised by the run with lots of chat and banter on the way. There is tea/coffee/buns afterwards time and it’s a free event, hosted by Moore Limerick. It is steadily growing & alongside local participants, we are joined by Moore colleagues worldwide who organise their own runs. All are offered a T-Shirt to wear &keep for future use. Everyone is welcome, for more info. contact Karl Daly at kdaly@moorefinancial.ie or check Moore Limerick on LinkedIn for updates.

Killarney Half Marathon

Martin Lyons (West Limerick) 1:31:29, John Morrision (West Limerick) 1:34:14, Rachel Kenrick

International

John Kinsella won the Biesapiehow 15K Road race in Poland near the Belarus Border in 49:17.

The Emerald duo of Roisin Harrison and Sarah Lavin were selected to represent Ireland at the forthcoming European Championships in Munich this week.

Juvenile

Bilboa AC summer camp takes place this week- 75 children aged 6-12 in the 3rd annual camp featuring running, jumping, throwing and Fittest Kids activities.

Fixture

Many Limerick athletes are preparing for the World Masters Mountain Running Championships take place in Clonmel 2nd-4th September.