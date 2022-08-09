Unhappy Nathan Jones says Luton errors ‘allowed’ Newport cup success

Luton boss Nathan Jones brandished his side as “naïve” after they went out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage with a 3-2 defeat to League Two Newport.

Despite leading twice through Carlos Mendes Gomes and Tom Lockyer, Luton looked on as the Exiles hit back thanks to goals from Lewis Collins and Chanka Zimba, before James Waite struck the winner with 15 minute left.

Jones said: “It’s disappointing as I thought we had enough. We had enough opportunities in the first half, the (first) goal’s a clear foul, then just defending, we’re very good at defending.

“We’re one of the best sides in the Championship out of possession, we are, and I’ve said that.

“I think one or two of them today were very naïve, very naïve in certain aspects of their play that allowed Newport to win the game.”

It was Mendes Gomes who lit up the tie on the half-hour, blasting into the top corner from 35 yards, but County levelled six minutes later when Collins tucked home.

After the break, Lockyer also finished impressively five minutes in, but two minutes later, Zimba restored parity.

Late on, Waite won it after Matt Macey fumbled Zimba’s effort, with Newport assistant boss Carl Serrant saying: “We’re absolutely delighted, the cup upsets for the club, I’ve only been here a short period of time, but we’re carrying on that tradition.

“We’re so delighted, we’ve made changes, showed the depth in our squad and scored some great goals.

“First half we had a little bit of difficulty getting to grips with the level playing against a team who were in the Championship play-offs last season, they’ve made changes, but it’s still that stature of club.

“We’ve got a squad of players who we believe in and they’ve given James (Rowberry, manager) a real headache now for the coming up games in picking a team.”