Search

10 Aug 2022

Unhappy Nathan Jones says Luton errors ‘allowed’ Newport cup success

Unhappy Nathan Jones says Luton errors ‘allowed’ Newport cup success

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:56 PM

Luton boss Nathan Jones brandished his side as “naïve” after they went out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage with a 3-2 defeat to League Two Newport.

Despite leading twice through Carlos Mendes Gomes and Tom Lockyer, Luton looked on as the Exiles hit back thanks to goals from Lewis Collins and Chanka Zimba, before James Waite struck the winner with 15 minute left.

Jones said: “It’s disappointing as I thought we had enough. We had enough opportunities in the first half, the (first) goal’s a clear foul, then just defending, we’re very good at defending.

“We’re one of the best sides in the Championship out of possession, we are, and I’ve said that.

“I think one or two of them today were very naïve, very naïve in certain aspects of their play that allowed Newport to win the game.”

It was Mendes Gomes who lit up the tie on the half-hour, blasting into the top corner from 35 yards, but County levelled six minutes later when Collins tucked home.

After the break, Lockyer also finished impressively five minutes in, but two minutes later, Zimba restored parity.

Late on, Waite won it after Matt Macey fumbled Zimba’s effort, with Newport assistant boss Carl Serrant saying: “We’re absolutely delighted, the cup upsets for the club, I’ve only been here a short period of time, but we’re carrying on that tradition.

“We’re so delighted, we’ve made changes, showed the depth in our squad and scored some great goals.

“First half we had a little bit of difficulty getting to grips with the level playing against a team who were in the Championship play-offs last season, they’ve made changes, but it’s still that stature of club.

“We’ve got a squad of players who we believe in and they’ve given James (Rowberry, manager) a real headache now for the coming up games in picking a team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media