James Waite’s winner helps Newport see off Luton

James Waite scored the late winner as League Two Newport upset Championship side Luton in the Carabao Cup first round, winning 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters went close twice inside the opening 20 minutes, Louie Watson’s curler missing the bottom corner, while Luke Berry’s blast parried away by Exiles keeper Joe Day.

Admiral Muskwe was unable to beat Day, before Town were ahead on 30 minutes courtesy of a stunning 35-yard drive into the top corner by Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Luton’s lead lasted just six minutes, though, Aaron Lewis escaping on the right and finding Lewis Collins who expertly tucked home to make it 1-1.

After the break, Cameron Jerome curled narrowly wide from 25 yards, before Luton were back in front on 50 minutes when Dion Pereira played in Tom Lockyer who arrowed an effort past Day.

The Hatters were not ahead for long once more when, just two minutes later, Sam Bowen slid Chanka Zimba through and he levelled the tie.

Town sub Carlton Morris volleyed over the bar, as Zimba looked for his second, slicing wastefully behind.

However, the Exiles booked their place in the next round on 75 minutes when Zimba’s shot was fumbled by Matt Macey and Waite turned home the loose ball.