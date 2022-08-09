Search

10 Aug 2022

Tom Barkhuizen’s second-half header helps Derby to see off Mansfield

Tom Barkhuizen’s second-half header helps Derby to see off Mansfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:56 PM

Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield pushed visiting neighbours Derby all the way before losing 2-1 and having Jordan Bowery dismissed near the end of a Carabao Cup thriller.

An exciting first half saw the Rams go in ahead after Lewis Dobbin had turned a low cross from the left at goal which went in off defender Elliott Hewitt from close range on the half hour.

Home keeper Christy Pym had already had to make two excellent saves to deny Louie Sibley and Dobbin who had been put through one on one.

But the Stags had their moments and Stephen Quinn set up George Lapslie on 22 minutes only to see his effort crash against the bar.

Within a minute of the restart Will Swan had a goal disallowed for offside and three minutes later Oli Hawkins headed against the bar at the far post from a George Maris free-kick.

The Stags were finally level on 56 minutes as Hawkins controlled a Kellan Gordon cross and buried a 12-yard finish.

But on 69 minutes Derby were ahead again as two subs combined seven minutes after coming on, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing going down the right and crossing to the far post for Tom Barkhuizen to head in from close range.

Mansfield had Bowery sent off with 10 minutes left for bringing down James Collins, who had gone clear.

On 88 minutes Eiran Cashin kicked a Hewitt effort off the line, while at the other end Collins had an effort chalked off for offside.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media