Thiago Alcantara adds to Liverpool injury woes after suffering hamstring strain

Scans have confirmed Liverpool midfielder has Thiago Alcantara suffered a hamstring strain, the PA news agency understands.
The Spain international will now face a spell on the sidelines but the club are hoping the problem is not serious and he could return to action within weeks.
The 31-year-old was forced off early in the second half of the Reds’ opening Premier League match of the new season at Fulham last Saturday.
No timeframe has yet been put on his return and he will undergo another scan later this week to determine the extent of the problem.
His absence will be a blow for manager Jurgen Klopp, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already on the injury list.
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in their second Premier League game next Monday before travelling to Manchester United the following week.
The Reds drew 2-2 at Craven Cottage in their opener after twice coming from behind.
Emma Ray, Rhebogue, shows off her new bob in Niall Colgan’s, and 12 inches of her old hair which will be donated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.