Port Vale to assess David Worrall ahead of Rotherham clash

Port Vale will assess David Worrall ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Rotherham.

Worrall missed Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Exeter after getting injured in training but boss Daryl Clarke hoped it was not too serious.

Vale also hope James Wilson will be available after he missed the first two games of the season with a knock.

Clarke could be tempted into changes after that harrowing loss in Devon where the boss said his side were “miles off”.

Rotherham will still rotate their squad even though they were not in action at the weekend.

Sunday’s postponed clash with Coventry means the Millers have not played since the opening day of the season, but boss Paul Warne will still make changes.

Tom Eaves (calf) has returned to training but is not yet fit and Josh Kayode (hamstring) also misses out.

Hakeem Odoffin (leg) is also unlikely to play as the Millers head to Vale Park.