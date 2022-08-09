Search

09 Aug 2022

Teenage Treaty Utd goalkeeper included in a new Republic of Ireland soccer squad

Treaty Utd U17 goalkeeper Darragh Foley

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United goalkeeper Darragh Foley has been named in a Republic of Ireland U17 soccer squad.

Head Coach Colin O’Brien is overseeing a three-day training camp in Dublin this week as he continues preparation for the UEFA U17 European Championship qualifiers in October.
 
O’Brien has called-up 22 players to the camp which takes place at the FAI National Training Centre, Abbotstown.

Ireland are set for a friendly double-header next month before heading to Norway in October where they face Norway, Belarus and Armenia.

Treaty's Darragh Foley is one of three goalkeepers in the international squad.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Darragh Foley (Treaty United), Jamie Gamble (Shelbourne), Jason Healy (Waterford)

Defenders: Daniel Babb (UCD), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Sean Hayden (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Mackey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Adam O’Halloran (Galway United), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), John O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Sean McCarthy (Bohemians)

Midfielders: Rhys Bartley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Aidan Cannon (Celtic), Anthony Dodd (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Daniel McGrath (Bohemians), Elidon O’Boyle (Millwall), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers),

Forwards: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Cian Morling (Brighton & Hove Albion), Taylor Mooney (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nickson Okosun (Bohemians)

