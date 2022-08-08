Mansfield trio doubtful for tie against Nigel Clough’s former club Derby

Mansfield trio Oli Hawkins, Rhys Oates and Hiram Boateng are all injury doubts for the home Carabao Cup tie against Derby.
All three players were replaced in Saturday’s win against Tranmere, while manager Nigel Clough has confirmed he will field his strongest possible line-up against his former club.
Hawkins (hamstring), Oates (ankle) and Boateng (ankle/hamstring) will be assessed and will not be risked by the Stags boss.
The likes of Will Swan, Ollie Clarke, George Lapslie and summer signing Anthony Hartigan are pushing for starts.
Derby boss Liam Rosenior will consider changes after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Charlton on Saturday.
Midfielder Louie Sibley and on-loan Everton teenager Lewis Dobbin are among those hoping to start.
Summer signing David McGoldrick has missed the first two league games due to a minor knock and has returned to training, but will not be included in the squad.
Former Aston Villa defender James Chester remains unavailable as he recovers from an Achilles injury.
