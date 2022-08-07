Piechulek’s confidence growing in Tasso’s Arc repeat bid

Rene Piechulek believes Torquator Tasso has every chance of successfully defending his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title in the autumn.

The five-year-old was a shock winner of the ParisLongchamp highlight last year, triumphing at huge odds for trainer Marcel Weiss and his rider Piechulek having won the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden as his warm up event.

Torquator Tasso disappointed on his return this season, but having bounced back to winning form in a Hamburg Group Two, he finished a fine second behind Pyledriver in the King George at Ascot last month on unsuitably quick ground.

A repeat in the Grosser Preis von Baden is next on the agenda on September 4, with Piechulek reporting the son of Adlerflug to be in good form at home.

He said: “He is OK. He is fine. When he came back from the King George, the trainer was happy with him.

“He ran a perfect race. Everyone was happy – the trainer, the owner and me. Next stop Baden-Baden.

“The plan is working at the moment. He knows he is up to any race – a fast race, slow race. He loves racing and loves soft ground. He is a really good horse – he has won four Group Ones.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on him again in the Arc. You would like to think he would have every chance again.”

Torquator Tasso is a general 7-1 chance for the Arc on October 1.