06 Aug 2022

Scunthorpe make winning start in National League

06 Aug 2022 8:21 PM

Scunthorpe tasted victory on their first National League outing as goals from Andrew Boyce and Jacob Butterfield earned them a 2-1 win against Yeovil.

Alfie Beestin had already seen two shots saved by Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith when Boyce broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

Mason O’Malley crossed from the left for defender Boyce to power home a header.

O’Malley was denied before the break, but Butterfield doubled the Iron’s advantage with a superb second in the 62nd minute.

He was allowed too much time and space to advance from inside his own half and let fly with a shot into the top corner.

Yeovil pulled a goal back 12 minutes later when Jamie Reckord fired home and only a superb save from Marcus Dewhurst to deny Max Hunt prevented the Glovers from snatching a point.

