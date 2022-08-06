Barrow score dramatic late winner to edge five-goal thriller against Bradford

Barrow maintained their perfect start to the new season with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bradford at Holker Street.
Josh Gordon struck the stoppage-time winner – straight after Andy Cook had equalised for the visitors – to make it a maximum six points for Pete Wild’s side.
After a dour first half, the game exploded into life with two goals in three minutes.
Ben Whitfield broke the deadlock on 63 minutes when he picked up Patrick Brough’s header and fired low past Bradford keeper Harry Lewis from the edge of the D.
Mark Hughes’ Bantams levelled two minutes later. Cook and Ryan East combined to tee up Jake Young for an angled drive that hit the underside of the bar and bounced down over the line.
Barrow restored their lead five minutes from time as Whitfield’s corner was scrambled in by Josh Kay from close range.
Bradford thought they had rescued a point when Cook pounced after Paul Farman failed to hold Young’s shot. But Gordon sealed it in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Paddy Smyth and Katie Connolly from the Cork who is a member of the Beyond Limits Youth Advisory Panel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.