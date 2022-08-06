Search

06 Aug 2022

Manchester United sign Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris from Arsenal

Manchester United sign Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris from Arsenal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 1:24 PM

Manchester United have added to their Euro 2022-winning contingent with the signing of Nikita Parris from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal.

The 28-year-old striker, who made two appearances off the bench during England’s victorious European Championship campaign, has earned 67 caps for the Lionesses and was also a Champions League winner with Lyon.

She joins Marc Skinner’s side after one season with Arsenal, following previous stints with Everton and Manchester City and was at one point was the WSL’s top goalscorer.

“It feels unbelievable to be here,” said Parris, who has signed a deal with United through to the end of the 2023/24 season.

“It’s been quite a summer, and this tops it off. Manchester United is an historic club who are making big movements in the WSL and I can’t wait to be a part of our future success.

“With my winning mentality in matches and training, I want to help this team move forward and grow. I’m not the only new signing this summer, which shows the intention of the club to do exactly that. I’m so happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

Parris will be familiar with a number of her new team-mates, including fellow European champions Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Mary Earps.

Skinner will hope to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish in the WSL which saw the Red Devils narrowly miss out on continental football.

He added: “Nikita’s winning pedigree will be a great addition to our team. She is a proven winner on both the domestic and international stage and will bring a real maturity to the environment.

“Securing a player of Nikita’s calibre cements this great club’s ambition for the season ahead and we look forward to welcoming her into pre-season, after a well-deserved rest!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media