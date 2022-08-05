Day eight at the Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir targets more Scottish success

Laura Muir bids for more Scottish track success on day eight at Alexander Stadium while Jack Laugher goes for a sixth Commonwealth Games diving gold alongside his new synchro partner Anthony Harding.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of Friday’s highlights and reflects on the best of the action from Thursday.

Day eight highlights

More Muir

Muir, fresh from last month’s 1500m world bronze, goes in the distance after running in the 800m heats earlier in the week. New 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah continues her bid for a sprint double as she runs in the 200m semi-final, with local boy Matt Hudson-Smith returning for the 400m semi final.

Jack attack

Former Olympic champion and six-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Laugher will bid to add to his medal collection when he goes in the men’s 3m synchro competition alongside new team-mate Harding. Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson are among the contenders in the women’s 10m platform final.

England renew New Zealand rivalry

England brushed aside Wales in their final group match on Thursday to confirm a women’s hockey semi-final clash against New Zealand.

They suffered an agonising penalties defeat to the New Zealanders at the same stage in 2018, before rallying to thrash India and take a bronze medal.

Social media moment

The most successful Commonwealth Games gymnastics team ever 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/W5us2UZr2x — Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock1) August 4, 2022

Pic of the day

The Wight Stuff

Jake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.

Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.

Tough for Thomas

Geraint Thomas had to settle for bronze in the men’s time trial after the pre-event favourite clipped a barrier and crashed early in the competition.

The Welshman remounted but was around 30 seconds down on eventual winner Rohan Dennis at every time check and finished two seconds behind England’s Fred Wright, who took silver.