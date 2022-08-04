Norwich without suspended defender Grant Hanley for home game with Wigan

Norwich will be without Grant Hanley for the Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wigan at Carrow Road.

The Scotland international was sent off during last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff, and must now serve a one-match ban.

Hanley’s fellow defenders Ben Gibson and Sam Bryam are set to be available again following injuries.

Teemu Pukki limped off in the second half at Cardiff City Stadium, although initial reports were that it was a case of cramp.

Wigan returned to the Championship with a 0-0 draw against Preston, but manager Leam Richardson saw defender Jack Whatmough go off.

Whatmough, a mainstay of the Wigan side during last season’s League One campaign, made a first-half exit.

If he is ruled out of the trip to Norfolk, then Richardson still has centre-backs Curtis Tilt and Jason Kerr available, although cover after that appears thin.

Richardson, meanwhile, will potentially consider Ryan Nyambe – a recent signing from Blackburn – for his Latics league debut.