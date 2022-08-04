Search

04 Aug 2022

Norwich without suspended defender Grant Hanley for home game with Wigan

Norwich without suspended defender Grant Hanley for home game with Wigan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 2:29 PM

Norwich will be without Grant Hanley for the Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wigan at Carrow Road.

The Scotland international was sent off during last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff, and must now serve a one-match ban.

Hanley’s fellow defenders Ben Gibson and Sam Bryam are set to be available again following injuries.

Teemu Pukki limped off in the second half at Cardiff City Stadium, although initial reports were that it was a case of cramp.

Wigan returned to the Championship with a 0-0 draw against Preston, but manager Leam Richardson saw defender Jack Whatmough go off.

Whatmough, a mainstay of the Wigan side during last season’s League One campaign, made a first-half exit.

If he is ruled out of the trip to Norfolk, then Richardson still has centre-backs Curtis Tilt and Jason Kerr available, although cover after that appears thin.

Richardson, meanwhile, will potentially consider Ryan Nyambe – a recent signing from Blackburn – for his Latics league debut.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media