Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.

Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.

First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)

Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.

It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.

European silver, 2018 (6759 points)

After a fine run in the 800m, @JohnsonThompson clocks 2:09.84, a season's best to claim European Athletics Championships silver. Fantastic, Kat!#REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/PbRul5o2U5 — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 10, 2018

Just months after her Commonwealth title, Johnson-Thompson was runner-up to long-time rival Nafi Thiam at the European Championships.

Her solid performance in Berlin produced what was then a personal best score. All-conquering Belgian Thiam took gold with a winning margin of 57 points.

World title, 2019 (6981 points)

Johnson-Thompson set a world leading time and broke the British record en route to winning the World Championships in Doha three years ago.

She beat defending champion Thiam and set five personal bests in Qatar, becoming just the eighth woman to win gold for GB in the championships’ history.

Commonwealth champion again, 2022 (6377 points)

@JohnsonThompson is Gold again… After an awesome 2-days at Alexander Stadium, she takes first place in the Women's Heptathlon. INCREDIBLE😍 @TeamEngland #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/FaAMHIOlfL — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 3, 2022

After the coronavirus pandemic halted her momentum, serious Achilles and calf injuries caused further disruption, ruining her Tokyo Olympics and denying her a chance to defend the world title last month.

Johnson-Thompson built on a solid first day at Alexander Stadium with a stunning personal best of 44.33m in the javelin to hold off the challenge of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.