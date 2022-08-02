Leah Williamson continues the Lionesses’ party – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.
Leah Williamson continued to revel in the Lionesses’ Euros victory.
Diogo Jota signed a new deal at Liverpool.
Michael Owen was proud of his daughter after a runners-up finish in Love Island.
Ian Wright hailed Georgia Stanway, who replied to thank him for championing the Lionesses.
Antonio Conte was walking around London with his girls.
Aaron Ramsey joined Nice.
Cesc Fabregas headed for Italy.
Lucas Digne was ready for the season.
Joe Gelhardt committed to Leeds.
Jordan Henderson unveiled his new book.
Tom Dean reflected on a job well done.
Sir Geoffrey as modest as ever.
Happy anniversary to the Rosbergs.
Conor McGregor met a fan.
AJ was in the gym.
