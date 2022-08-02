Search

02 Aug 2022

Clover has plenty to look forward to with promising Al Karrar

02 Aug 2022 5:57 PM

Tom Clover’s Al Karrar has York and Ripon options after coming home a Group Two runner-up at Goodwood on only his second start.

The two-year-old enjoyed a winning debut when landing a Windsor maiden by three and three-quarter lengths in June, after which was entered in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

By far the least experienced runner of a field of eight, the colt was a 6-1 chance under Jack Mitchell and was beaten a length and a half by the highly promising 5-6 favourite, Royal Scotsman.

“He’s on a mark of 108 this morning, he’s come out of the race well and he’s fine,” said Clover.

“I was really pleased with him, you always want to win, of course you do, and we were hoping for a big performance.

“He seems to have grown up quite a lot mentally, which is good to see. He handled Goodwood great, you can see he’s a little bit green sometimes, he was a little bit on and off the bridle.

“I was thrilled with him, thrilled to go and finish a good second and beat some nice horses.

“Hopefully he can continue to improve through the season as he learns a bit more, it would be lovely to try and win a Group race with him.

“He really put his head down and tried hard, he ran though the line very well which I always love to see.

“Had it been a flatter six (furlongs) it might have helped slightly but take nothing away from the winner, the winner is clearly a lovely horse, but with a bit more experience under our belt I wouldn’t mind taking him on again one day.”

Al Karrar now holds an entry for the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York’s Ebor meeting and also has an alternative engagement in the Ripon Champion Two Years Old Trophy.

“I would imagine at this stage that we will look to stay at six furlongs, he has an entry in the Gimcrack which we will consider strongly,” Clover said.

“If he seems in good form and it looks a nice opportunity for him to go well again, then we will look to go there.

“Were we to need a bit more time and were we not quite happy, the two-year-old Listed Ripon race would be an option – that’s where we are and our initial thoughts at the moment.”

