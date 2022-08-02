Search

02 Aug 2022

Dundee United to play Riga or Gil Vicente if they advance in Europe

Dundee United to play Riga or Gil Vicente if they advance in Europe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 4:32 PM

Dundee United will face Latvian side Riga or Gil Vicente of Portugal if they reach the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Jack Ross’s United side face AZ Alkmaar in the third qualifying round first leg at Tannadice on Thursday.

The play-off first leg would also be at Tannadice on August 18.

Vicente finished fifth in the Portuguese league last season to qualify for European competition for the first time in their history.

They have a 12,500 capacity stadium based in Barcelos, which is in the Braga district of northern Portugal.

Riga have won all four of their European games this season, against Derry City and Slovakian side Ruzomberok.

Meanwhile, United have brought Luigi Capuano back to Tannadice as their new chief executive.

Capuano was United’s operations director last year before a brief spell with the Scottish Professional Football League.

Capuano, who has also worked for the Scottish Football Association and UEFA, will be responsible for “all non-football parts of the club”.

“Luigi has extensive experience in football at both domestic and international level,” chairman Mark Ogren told the club’s official website.

“He has valuable previous knowledge of Dundee United from an operations perspective.

“He will bring day-to-day leadership to all non-football aspects of the club and ensure we continue on our upward trajectory off the park to complement success on it.”

Capuano said: “I left the club for a short period to join the SPFL as head of operations but the opportunity to return was one I could not say no to.

“My role as operations director at the club last season allowed me to implement a number of structural and operational changes leading to increased direction and productivity throughout the club.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media