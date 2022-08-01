Search

01 Aug 2022

Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold in Birmingham

Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold in Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 11:32 PM

England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.

Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.

“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and Miss West Yorkshire who swapped beauty pageants for the world of weightlifting.

“I’ve learned my lesson and we go from there. I used the time (since mid-April) to train myself, as there were no domestic competitions in that period.

“There have been a lot of second places, but the tables have turned now and taking silver is finally over.”

Davies held a three kilos lead over Nigeria’s Joy Ogbonne Eze after setting a new Games snatch record of 103kg.

Eze would leave the arena in tears after three no-lifts in the clean and jerk category denied her a medal of any description.

Davies also failed with her first clean and jerk attempt before steadying herself to lift 126kg and relegate Canada’s Alexis Ashworth and India’s Harjinder Kaur to the minor medals.

“I thought I’d make it more of a crowd-pleaser,” Davies said.

“The first one I misjudged a little bit. It pulled me backwards and, when that happens, it sits a little bit heavier on the windpipe.

“The sound reverberated around the room and I lost vision for a little while.

“But it’s happened to me in training before, and it’s just about getting deep breaths and taking your time before you reset.

“The lion in me came out to fight on the second one. I wasn’t leaving it down to the third attempt, I knew it was for glory and that it mattered.

“I knew what had happened before with the Nigerian and I didn’t want to go down that path.”

England’s Chris Murray had earlier won gold in the men’s 81kg final before his Gibraltarian girlfriend Holly O’Shea competed in the women’s 71kg event.

Murray beat Australia’s Kyle Bruce and Canadian Nicolas Vachon in dramatic fashion after leading at the halfway stage.

Bruce successfully completed a 180kg clean and jerk and initially got three green lights for his 183kg attempt, which would have put him into first position. But it was ruled out by the jury because his left elbow was bent.

Vachon’s victory attempt was undone when he dropped the bar after appearing to make a successful lift.

England’s Zoe Smith finished fourth in the women’s 64kg final, with Wales’ Christie Williams seventh and Northern Ireland’s Caroline Doyle ninth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media