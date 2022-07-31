Breege heading up in trip for next start

John Quinn thinks a step up in trip could bring about further improvement from his talented filly Breege following her third in the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes at Ascot.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner beat the subsequent scorer and Woodcote Stakes third Commander Straker five and a half lengths at Wetherby on debut and was not disgraced when second behind Rousing Encore in a trappy four-runner affair at Pontefract on her second start.

Having skipped Royal Ascot, the youngster was given her chance to shine in Berkshire when tried in Group Three company most recently, and she acquitted herself well to make the podium behind the winner Lezoo and runner-up Kinta.

She hit the line strong in that six-furlong contest which has convinced her handler to now test her stamina reserves over seven furlongs for her next start, which will be at Group level once again and likely to be in either France or Ireland.

“She ran really well at Ascot and I’m looking forward to stepping her up in trip,” said Quinn.

“She’s in the Moyglare Stud Stakes (Curragh, September 11) and there’s a Group Three at Deauville for two-year-old fillies only in August she could run in.

“There aren’t any set plans, but she’ll step up in trip and we really like her, she’s a good filly.”