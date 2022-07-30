Search

30 Jul 2022

Debutants team up to give Plymouth victory over Barnsley

Debutants team up to give Plymouth victory over Barnsley

30 Jul 2022 6:52 PM

On-loan Aston Villa attacking midfielder Finn Azaz got Plymouth off to a winning start in Sky  Bet League One, as they beat Barnsley 1-0 in front of 14,624 at Home Park.

The game’s decisive moment came just before half-time, following a brilliant break down the left by playmaker Danny Mayor, who passed inside the penalty box to Bali Mumba.

Mumba’s square pass found fellow debutant Azaz and he sidefooted home first-time into the top corner for the only goal of the contest.

Argyle looked to have gone ahead in the ninth minute but skipper Joe Edwards’ rising shot cannoned off the face of the crossbar.

Barnsley also hit the bar, in the 34th minute when Nicky Cadden connected with Jack Aitchison’s cross. Josh Benson’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Macaulay Gillesphey.

The double escape seemed to spur the home side on, and particularly Mayor,  and just before half time they made the breakthrough from Azaz.

Striker James Norwood was introduced as one of Barnsley’s second-half substitutes and he flashed a 65th-minute header just wide from Luca Connell’s pacy free-kick.

The hosts had a late let-off when defender Gillesphey cleared the ball off the line following an inswinging Barnsley corner from the right.

