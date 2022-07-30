Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares makes temporary switch to Marseille

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Marseille on a season-long loan, the Premier League club have announced.
The 22-year-old Portuguese made 28 appearances in all competitions last season after joining the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021.
He scored once, in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in April.
Opportunities may have been more limited this season with Kieran Tierney manager Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back and another option in the position, Oleksandr Zinchenko, having recently joined the club.
Tavares had been linked with Italian side Atalanta but will instead join last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up for the 2022-23 campaign.
An Arsenal statement read: “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nuno all the best this coming season with Marseille.
“The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.