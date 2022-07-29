‘Sunday, the king plays’ – Cristiano Ronaldo promises Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he is set to make his Manchester United return in Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.
The 37-year-old striker missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club.
Ronaldo returned to United’s training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.
And the Portugal superstar has now claimed he is due to turn out for United on Sunday.
Responding to an Instagram post commenting on his omission from the United squad in Norway, he responded: “Domingo o rei joga,” or “Sunday, the king plays.”
If he does feature it will be Ronaldo’s first match for United since the 4-0 defeat at Brighton on May 7.
