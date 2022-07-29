Rotherham take Scott High off Huddersfield’s hands

Rotherham have signed Huddersfield midfielder Scott High on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old, who has represented Scotland at Under-21 level, has joined the Millers ahead of their Sky Bet Championship campaign, which begins on Saturday.
High, who came through the ranks at the Terriers, was persuaded to join after a meeting with boss Paul Warne on Thursday afternoon.
He made 25 appearances in all competitions last season as the West Yorkshire side narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.
Warne said of his search for a new midfielder: “I just think we need to get as much….the midfield is the strongest part of our team but we are only ever one injury away from a disaster.
“The way we play with three high-energy midfielders I really think you need to carry six.”
High will compete with Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Ollie Rathbone and Jamie Lindsay for a spot in Warne’s three, with the boss keen to add another body.
Cllr PJ Carey, Sinn Fein, outside the controversial unfinished apartments in Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
A cut above: Patrickswell dairy farmer Paul Reidy got creative when he cut silage on the eve of the All-Ireland final. Friend, Cillian Cliffe captured it perfectly with his drone
Annual profits at the Shannon Foynes Port Company have exceeded €5m for the first time | PICTURE: Don Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.