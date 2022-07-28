Wolves’ Canada international Theo Corbeanu joins Blackpool on season-long loan

Theo Corbeanu has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan after signing a new four-year deal at parent club Wolves.

The 20-year-old Canada international had temporary stays at League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons last season.

Corbeanu told Blackpool’s official website: “This is a club with a lot of history and big ambitions. I’m really excited to get started here.

“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton added: “We are delighted to have Theo on board. He’s a player that I’ve personally tried to sign a couple of times over the last 18 months or so.

“He’s got clear quality and he can play on either side, so he gives us options. Theo’s also got aspirations of playing in the World Cup with Canada and doing well with them.

“He’s very direct, sees a pass and has an eye for goal. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”