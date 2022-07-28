Search

Rotherham short on strikers for opening fixture with Swansea

Rotherham have a shortage of strikers ahead of their curtain-raiser against Swansea.

Tom Eaves (calf) and Josh Kayode (hamstring) are definitely out while Georgie Kelly missed training on Thursday with an illness and is a doubt.

Midfielder Ollie Rathbone is a doubt with a quad injury but Cohen Bramall and Tolaji Bola have returned to training this week and will be hoping to play.

The Millers, aiming to avoid a fourth straight relegation from the Championship, have signed Grant Hall, Lee Peltier, Conor Washington, Cameron Humphreys, Peter Kioso and Jamie McCart, but boss Paul Warne wants three more through the door.

Swansea will not risk midfielder Joe Allen.

The 35-year-old picked up an injury while on international duty with Wales and boss Russell Martin is not prepared to risk him ahead of a long season.

Nathan Wood and Matthew Sorinola are the new signings hoping to make their debuts in South Yorkshire.

The Swans are preparing for their fourth season in the second tier and will be hoping for a significantly better finish than last season’s 15th.

