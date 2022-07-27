Everton teenager Tyler Onyango joins League One Burton on season-long loan deal

Everton teenager Tyler Onyango has joined League One Burton on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who has signed a new deal with the Toffees until the summer of 2025, has been training with the Brewers squad since Monday and could make his debut in the season-opener at Wycombe this weekend.
Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website: “He’s a very talented young boy and we’re pleased as we felt we needed more midfielders.
“We think he will bring quality to our midfield, along with steel and energy.
“He’s got a bright future ahead and we’re happy and thankful that Everton are trusting us with their big asset.”
Onyango has made four first-team appearances, including three in the Premier League against Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa.
