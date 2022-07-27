Beth Mead on course for Euro 2022 Golden Boot: A look at striker’s goals so far

Beth Mead is on course for the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 after firing England to the final.

The Arsenal striker took her tally for the tournament to six with the opening goal in Tuesday evening’s emphatic 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Mead’s goalscoring heroics so far.

England 1 Austria 0

The Lionesses made a winning start to their campaign as Mead’s early goal secured victory over Austria in the curtain-raiser at Old Trafford.

In front of a competition-record crowd of 68,871, Mead continued her fine goalscoring form by putting the host nation in front in the 16th minute.

She took Fran Kirby’s cross on her chest before coolly lobbing Austria keeper and Gunners team-mate Manuela Zinsberger.

England 8 Norway 0

Mead helped herself to a hat-trick as the Lionesses really bared their teeth at the Amex Stadium.

Two goals in four minutes, a header and a fine run and finish, put England five ahead and in complete control.

In a player-of-the-match display, Mead rounded off her treble with a tap-in nine minutes from time.

England 5 Northern Ireland 0

England completed the group stage with another statement win, and Mead registered her fifth goal of the competition.

Kirby opened the scoring before Mead rifled in a low strike to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Substitute Alessia Russo scored two quickfire goals before an own goal wrapped up the victory.

England 4 Sweden 0

After squeezing past Spain in the quarter-finals, England had come under some early pressure from the highly fancied Swedes in the semi, but it was Mead who settled the nerves with a fine sixth goal of the tournament.

The 27-year-old struck just after the half-hour mark, expertly turning and firing home after Lucy Bronze sent an overhit cross back into the danger zone.

Bronze, Russo and Kirby scored in the second half to complete a stunning victory and secure a place in Sunday’s final against either Germany or France.

Mead is two goals ahead of Russo and Germany’s Alexandra Popp in the race for the Golden Boot.