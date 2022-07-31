Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

AAI Ireland Games

THIS annual Track & Field meet took place in the Tullamore Harriers stadium, it featured both Irish and International athletes.

It also included combined events and the 10,000m National Championships. The Nic Domhnaill sisters from Newcastle West, representing Donore Harriers continued their rich vein of form with a 1-2 in the ‘National 10K’ event.

This time Ide just came out on top, almost in a photo finish crossing the line in 34:10.05 from her sister Sorcha second in 34:10.28 secs.

There was a superb performance from Roisin Harrison of Emerald AC who won the 200m in 23:40 for 200m.

Dooneen’s Lilly Ann O’Hora was fifth in the 100mh in 13.68. 400m 3rd Cathal Locke 52.74, 100m third Paul Costello (Dooneen) 10.54, fourth Luke Morris (Emerald) 10.57, Timmy Bada (Dooneen) 11.26, 100m heat 3 Darragh Murphy (Limerick AC) 11.09, Michelle Finn (formerly of UL) stopped the clock at 6:22.90 in the 2000m Steeplechase Well done to Dooneen’s Orla O’Shaughnessy who took 3rd place in the U16 Pentathlon.

International

Well done to Sarah Lavin who was an automatic qualifier for the semi-finals of the 100mh at the World Championships in Oregon (12.99). Sarah then finished fifth in her semi-final in her second quickest time ever of 12.87.

Around the Country

Congratulations to Bilboa’s Sean Quirke who won the Carrauntoohill Classic as part of the Irish Mountain Running Championship on Sunday July 17. Well done to all who took part in the 7K IMRA run in Slievenamuck in the Glen of Aherlow, including Joe Chawke, Sinead McDermott (3rd woman) , Dermot Kearns and Kevin Broughton. Dymphna Ryan (Dundrum AC) was second Woman in the Bob Burke 4 Mile in Grange in 22:49.

Community Games

WELL done to all who represented Limerick at the Regional finals of the track events held in Ennis last Saturday.

All gold, silver, bronze and fourth medal winners now go forward to the National Athletics finals to be held in Carlow on Saturday, 13 August along with the relay and field event qualifiers from county finals.

Results: Girls U8 60m: Silver: Saoirse Higgins, Adare' Boys U8 80m: Silver: Ciaran McLoughlin, Broadford Dromcollogher; Girls U10 100m: Bronze: Chloe Hannon, Regional; 4th place: Aisling Fitzgerald, St Senan’s; Girls U16 100m: Silver: Éanna ní hUigín, Crecora Patrickswell; Boys U10 200m: Gold: Tom Keogh, Monaleen; 4th place: Rian Kiely Keogan, Monaleen; Boys U12 200m: 4th place: Hugh Batelle, Crecora Patrickswell; Girls U16 200m: 4th place: Tally Collins, Abbeyfeale; Boys u12 600m: Silver: Liam McCague, Ahane; Castleconnell Montpelier; 4th place: Robert Purtill, Regional; Boys U16 1500m: Bronze: Jack Crowley, Regional.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Kilmallock AC members John Paul and Liz McCarthy on their wedding, wishing them many years of happiness together.

Fixtures

The Curraghchase 10K takes place on August 13.