26 Jul 2022

Motherwell boss pleased to have Kevin van Veen on board for two more years

26 Jul 2022 6:43 PM

Graham Alexander believes Kevin van Veen still has plenty left to offer after the Dutch striker signed a one-year contract extension with Motherwell.

The 31-year-old moved to Fir Park on a two-year deal last summer following his departure from Scunthorpe and finished top scorer in his first season with the Steelmen with 11 goals.

Van Veen has been rewarded with a new deal that will commit him to Motherwell until the summer of 2024.

“I’m glad we have secured Kevin for another two seasons after a great impact in his first year with us,” manager Alexander told the Well website.

“He has flourished being in a place where he has trust, respect and a team he enjoys playing with.

“I believe he has even more in the tank and I know how much he wants to help us continue our success from last year.”

Motherwell finished fifth in the cinch Premiership last term and are currently preparing to try to overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Sligo Rovers in Ireland on Thursday.

