Dragon Symbol set to sidestep King George contest

Dragon Symbol is likely to miss the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday as Roger Varian seeks a confidence-boosting victory for the four-year-old in a conditions contest at Hamilton on Saturday.

The Cable Bay colt was runner-up to Suesa in the five-furlong Group Two last year, a performance that came in the middle of a fine run of placed efforts in some of the biggest sprints of the season. However, he is yet to hit the same lofty heights since joining Varian from Archie Watson this season, last seen finishing down the field in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

With the Carlburg Stables handler able to call on the progressive Mitbaahy on the Sussex Downs, he is relishing the chance for Dragon Symbol to now swim in calmer waters and thinks Hamilton’s Apex Traffic Management EBF Soba Conditions Stakes is the perfect place for the track-and-trip winner to get back on track.

This time last year, CAMPANELLE and DRAGON SYMBOL were involved in a nail-biting Steward's Enquiry following the Commonwealth Cup at #RoyalAscot… but, what goes on behind-the-scenes in that Steward's room? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/mMJ9rSE6at — World Horse Racing (@WHR) June 17, 2022

“He’ll most likely go to Hamilton for the conditions race on Saturday over five furlongs,” said Varian.

“He’s run one good race (at Haydock) sandwiched between two lesser good races this season, but he seems in good form and we’re looking forward to dropping him back to five furlongs.

“We’re going a slightly softer route with him to try to get his head back in front and then go from there.”