Limerick's Sarah Lavin clocks her second fastest time in 'Worlds' semi-final in Oregan

LIMERICK hurdler Sarah Lavin claimed a fifth-place finish in her stunningly quick 100m hurdles semi-final at the World Athletics' Championships in the early hour of Monday morning,

Lisnagry woman Lavin clocked 12.87 for her semi-final in Eugene, Oregan. It was her second best time ever for the event and just outside her PB of 12.84.

The semi-final was won by Jamaica's Britany Anderson in a new national record time of 12.31 while Jasmine Camocho-Quinn posted a season best 12.32.

Emerald AC athlete Lavin's performance wasn't enough to see her advance to the World Athletics' Championship final.

Twenty eight-year-old Lavin will now turn her attention to the European Athletics' Championships next month in Munich.

Lavin, a member of Emerald AC and coached by Noelle Morrissey, was competing in her first outdoor World Athletics Championships.

Physiotherapist Lavin secured automatic qualification for Monday morning's semi-finals of the 100m hurdles by claiming a third place finish in her heat on Saturday evening Irish time in a time of 12.99. The Limerick woman again proved that she thrives on championship racing and will be looking to improve on her performance in the semi-final.

Lavin's first round heat was won by Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, who clocked 12.40 to set a new African record in claiming the win in the second of the six first round heats.

Limerick woman Lavin has been in terrific form this summer breaking her personal best for the 100m hurdles on three occasions.

Lavin set her current personal best of 12.84PB at the recent Cork City Sports Meet. The performance follows on from her claiming a 7th national outdoor title which the talented Limerick hurdler secured last month.

The exciting sprint hurdler had finished 7th in the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships back in March.

The former Castletroy College student became the first Irish athlete in 12 years to make it to the World Indoor final in Belgrade.

Lavin had set a new indoor PB of 7.97 in her semi-final.

The Emerald AC athlete also competed in the 100m hurdles at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.