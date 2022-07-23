Limerick Olympian powers into 100m hurdles semi-finals at World Championships

LIMERICK Olympian Sarah Lavin has secured automatic qualification for the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics' Championship in Oregan, USA.

Lisnagry athlete Lavin claimed a third place finish in her heat in a time of 12.99 to advance to the semi-finals which will take place in the early hours of Monday morning Irish time.

Lavin's heat was won by Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, who clocked 12.40 to set a new African record in claiming the win in the second of the six first round heats.

Twenty eight-year-old Lavin, who is competing in the World Athletics' Championships for the first time, has been in terrific form this summer breaking her personal best for the 100m hurdles on three occasions.

Lavin set her 12.84PB at the recent Cork City Sports Meet. The performance follows on from her claiming a 7th national outdoor title which the talented Limerick hurdler secured last month.

Physiotherapist Lavin has already had a 2022 to remember, finishing 7th in the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships back in March.

Lavin again proved that she thrives on championship racing.

Emerald AC athlete Lavin, who competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer, is coached by Noelle Morrissey.

The semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles at the 1.10am on Monday morning Irish time, with the final set to take place at 3am. The championships can be viewed on BBC TV or on the championship's Youtube channel.