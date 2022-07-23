Search

23 Jul 2022

Ryan Alebiosu impresses on Kilmarnock bow as Derek McInnes praises loan star

Ryan Alebiosu impresses on Kilmarnock bow as Derek McInnes praises loan star

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 8:47 PM

Derek McInnes heaped praise on all-action debutant Ryan Alebiosu after Kilmarnock secured their place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup with a 4-1 home win over Stenhousemuir.

The 20-year-old right-back joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal earlier this week and he made an instant impression on the Rugby Park support with an excellent first-half display before being substituted as he works his way towards full match fitness.

“Young Ryan, what can you say,” McInnes told Killie TV. “He was so positive. He looked as if he really enjoyed being out there. I couldn’t have been more impressed with him.

“We were hoping to get a bit more minutes from him but we just looked at his numbers and he actually put a 90-minute performance into 45 with his energy levels. He’s played the game the way he’s been in training. The fans are excited by him and they’re going to enjoy watching him. What a terrific debut.”

McInnes was also pleased with the display of winger Jordan Jones, who returned to Rugby Park earlier this week three years after his departure.

“The fans know about Jordan and what he’s capable of and I thought he lit the game up at times,” continued the manager. “He carried a threat and was unlucky not to score. I thought he was very influential. When we were good, he was behind a lot of it.”

Killie qualified for the last 16 as one of the three best group-stage runners-up, with 10 points from a possible 12. Partick, who beat the Rugby Park side on penalties, topped the section, but McInnes was pleased to progress through a round in which Premiership rivals Hibernian, St Mirren and St Johnstone all crashed out.

“The main purpose was to get out the group,” he said. “We’re still trying to put our squad together and get minutes into players. To keep ourselves in the cup was vitally important.

“It doesn’t feel like the League Cup yet, it still feels like pre-season. But we had to illustrate to the players that they had to treat it like a cup tie, and they did, so good on them for that. Ultimately, we’ve not won the group down to a missed penalty but we’ve come out what could have been a tricky group.

“We’ve seen a lot of Premiership teams fall at this hurdle. We needed to be back early in pre-season to make sure we were ready for the League Cup. I think we’re more ready for the league and hopefully with a few more additions and getting a few more out of the treatment room we’ll look even stronger in the weeks ahead.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media