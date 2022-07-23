Appleby eyeing Group One targets for Ascot scorer Naval Power

Charlie Appleby is looking forward to seeing Naval Power test his powers at Group One level before the season is out after maintaining his unbeaten record with a dominant display at Ascot.
A winner on his Yarmouth debut in May and at Leicester last month, the Teofilo colt was the 10-11 favourite to complete his hat-trick stepping up to Listed class for the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes.
After tracking the pacesetting Finn’s Charm, Naval Power eased to the front and the further he went the better he looked, eventually passing the post with six and a half lengths in hand.
The winner holds an entry in the National Stakes at the Curragh on September 11, while Appleby believes his charge will benefit from a step up from seven furlongs to a mile.
“I was pleased with his first run, confident with him second time and very confident coming here over seven,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler.
“What we have seen is an exciting horse and my feeling is that when we go up to a mile he will improve again.
“We will see him at his best in a Group One over a mile, maybe in a race like the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.
“He couldn’t have been more visually impressive – we haven’t seen an unbeaten Teofilo for some time now.”
