Search

22 Jul 2022

Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal a ‘boyhood dream come true’

Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal a ‘boyhood dream come true’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 7:41 PM

Oleksandr Zinchenko has described moving to Arsenal as a “boyhood dream come true” after joining from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old Ukraine international becomes Arsenal’s fifth summer signing after Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Zinchenko told the Arsenal website: “First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid.

“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal.

“And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club.

“I’m ready for another challenge. I’m not here just to waste my time and the time of Arsenal because the club is always in front of everyone.

“I am here to achieve big things and I hope we can win some titles, and I hope we are going to fight for every title in which we are going to be involved.

“Even from the last season, I was watching The Arsenal’s games and I could smell it’s coming, you know?

“The team is growing up so quickly and I think it’s time. It’s time to do our best and to achieve something big.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta worked with Zinchenko during his time coaching under Pep Guardiola at City and said: “We’re so happy Alex has joined us.

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

“Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

“It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

“Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Zinchenko made 128 appearances for City after joining them from Russian club FC Ufa in June 2016.

He won both the Premier League and League Cup four times during his stay at the Etihad Stadium, as well as the FA Cup once.

Zinchenko has won 52 caps for Ukraine and can operate in defence or midfield.

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “I’m very pleased to see how we’re working as a team here in the club.

“We put a plan together early and Oleksandr Zinchenko was a main focus on our list.

“We’re pleased to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes which I’m sure are going to put our squad at a different level.”

Zinchenko has already joined up with the Arsenal squad at their American pre-season training camp in Orlando.

In a parting interview on the City website, Zinchenko said he had spent an “unbelievable six years” at the club.

He said: “I was not really ready for this day. It’s a sad day but this is life, and you have to carry on

“It has been an unbelievable time, an unbelievable six years – I feel like I was a small part of this amazing club.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has a done a lot to help me and my family.

“We achieved a lot of titles and I want to say a massive thanks to all the fans and the Cityzens.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media