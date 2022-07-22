Search

22 Jul 2022

Nashwa stands tall in Nassau confirmations

22 Jul 2022 2:32 PM

Nashwa will face a maximum of 10 rivals when she shoots for a second Group One victory in Thursday’s Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The Frankel filly gave jockey Hollie Doyle a first Classic victory when landing the Prix de Diane at Chantilly and is an odds-on shot to add to those laurels in this 10-furlong contest.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Nashwa also finished third in the Oaks at Epsom and she could cross swords again with the fourth-placed Concert Hall, who is one of two possibles for Aidan O’Brien along with History.

William Haggas has two strong contenders in Middleton Stakes winner Lilac Road and Pretty Polly second My Astra, but the Newmarket handler has indicated only one of the pair will run with the first-named filly requiring quick conditions and the latter wanting more cut.

Dreamloper adds further Group One depth to the field having won the Prix d’Ispahan on her penultimate start for Ed Walker, although she was only sixth in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh last month.

Aristia chased home Lilac Road at York and could try her luck again for Richard Hannon, with Middleton fourth Ville De Grace in the mix for Sir Michael Stoute.

Tom Clover’s Oaks seventh Rogue Millennium, the Johnny Murtagh-trained One For Bobby and Fonteyn, a York Listed winner for Kevin Ryan, complete the contenders.

