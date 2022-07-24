Tour de Munster primed for 600km Charity Cycle

AS this year’s Tour de Munster charity cycle quickly approaches, cyclists will be entering the final stages of their training regimes to make sure they are flying fit to tackle the testing 600km route across the six counties of Munster on their quest to raise vital funds for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

The Tour, which passes through Limerick, will launch from The English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, August 4, and those participating will return to Cork on Sunday, August 7, where the finishing line will see them tackle the heights of St. Patrick’s Hill right in the heart of the city.

This year’s charity cycle will be the 22nd in the event's history. Over the previous 21 years, Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €3.9 million for its beneficiaries, with over €3.5 million for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010. The funds raised support the provision of vital services to members across Down Syndrome Ireland’s six Munster branches.

International cycling legend and Tour de Munster stalwart, Sean Kelly, will once again get back in the saddle to take part in the charity cycle. He will be joined alongside amateur cyclists from all over Munster to tackle the epic 600km journey that will take those participating through the scenic cities, towns and villages of Munster.

Paul Sheridan, Founder of Tour de Munster, has praised the hard work and sacrifice put in by participants ahead of this year’s Tour launch.

“Tour de Munster is not an easy ride for those who take part, it is a real test of fortitude and willpower. In order to stay the course, participants have been putting in a huge amount of hard work both physically and mentally to meet the demands of the Tour across its four-day duration. And while this level of commitment is required, our motivation does not wear thin.

"We are driven by passion and purpose to support the wonderful children and adults of Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches. Every cent raised makes a difference to their lives. We hope as many people as possible can come out to support us during the Tour, giving us that extra little push along the way.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Ellen Tuffy, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Limerick said:, “Tour de Munster is a real high point each year for the Limerick branch. The funds raised by the cyclists, sponsors and supporters each year make a huge difference to the lives of those with Down syndrome as well as their families.

"We hope for a safe journey for all of this year’s cyclist’s and look forward to welcoming them to King John’s Castle as they pass through Limerick on August 4th."

2022 Tour de Munster Route:

Stage 1: Cork - Limerick

Thursday, August 4

Cork (Silversprings Hotel): 8:00am - 8:45am

The English Market (Grand Parade): 8:25 - 9:05am

Midleton (Quick stop) – MACE, Mill Road): 10:15am - 10:30am

Tallow - 11:30am-11:30am

Lismore (MACE refreshments): 12:00pm - 12:20pm

Clogheen (Tipp DSI Pasta & Pastries: Clogheen Community Hall): 1:15pm - 2:00pm

Cahir: 2:30pm - 2:30pm

Tipperary: 3:30pm - 3:30pm

Ballykisteen(Lunch): 3:40pm - 4:30pm

Limerick (King John’s Castle): 5:50pm - 6:20pm

Barry’s Cross: 6.35pm - 6.35pm

Killaloe: (Lakeside Hotel) - 7:15pm



Stage 2: Limerick - Tralee

Friday, August 5

Killaloe: 9:00am

Tuamgraney: 9:45am - 9:45am

Ennis: (tea/coffee: West County Hotel): 11:30am - 12:00pm

Kildysart: 1:00pm - 1:00pm

Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board): 2:00pm - 2:00pm

Tarbert: 2:20pm - 2:20pm

Listowel (tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub): 3:10pm - 3:40pm

Tralee (The Rose Hotel): 4:40pm



Stage 3: Tralee - Kenmare

Saturday, August 6

Tralee: 10.30am

Stradbally: 11.30am - 10:20am

Dingle (Lunch: Skellig Hotel): 12:30pm - 1:15pm

Castlemaine (refreshments: MACE, N70/R561 junction): 2:45pm - 3pm

Milltown: 3:10pm - 3:10pm

Aghadoe Heights: 3:55pm - 4.05pm

Killarney (break: Deenagh lodge): 4:15pm - 4:45pm

Kenmare (Lansdowne Arms Hotel): 6.15pm



Stage 4: Kenmare - Cork

Sunday, August 7

Kenmare: 10am

Glengarriff (tea/coffee: The Maple Leaf Bar): 11:00am - 11:30am

Ballylickey: 12:00pm - 12:00pm

Gouganebarra (lunch): 1:00pm - 1:45pm

Inchigeela: 2:20pm - 2:35pm

Macroom: 3:15pm - 3:15pm

Lissarda (break): 3:35pm - 3:50pm

Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel): 5:15pm