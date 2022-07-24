Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Juvenile B Championships and Inter Club Relays

YOUNG athletes from across the country battled it out for glory in Tullamore last weekend.

It was a successful competition for Dooneen AC. After 3 tough heats the U14 girls 4x100m final filled with excitement. Dooneen AC came out on top after the final leg with 50.80 on the clock from Kilkenny City Harriers in second on 52.30.

The team consisted of Destiny Lawal, Megan O’Shea, Emer Purtill and Lilly McMahon . Not to be outdone by younger counterparts the Doonen U17’s also took the relay Gold medal, they featured Leagh Moloney, Angel Alfred, Sarah O’Sullivan, Vivian Amaeze, Orla O’Shaughnessy and Emma Griffin.

A Dooneen side of Molly Quirke, Emer Conroy, Aimee Ryan and Lawal completed a great 1st day for the club winning the U18 4x100m title in 49.27 from Rathoath in 49.59.

On Day 2 at Junior there was a Gold Medal for Laura Frawley in the High Jump, winning on countback with 1st and 2nd tying on 1.65m.

The Emerald athlete also took Bronze in the Long Jump with Dooneen’s Leagh Moloney fourth. Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh student Moloney was also third in the 100mh in 15.01. Victoria Amiadamen, (Dooneen) fresh from Ireland duties was second in the 400m.

Aaron O’Connor (LAC) 5th Junior Triple Jump, Nathan Sheehy Cremin 7th 800m, U23 400m Rory Prenderville (Emerald) 6th, Sophie Moroney (Emerald) 5000m 4th. Well done to all involved.



1972

A YEAR in which Limerick bridged a 30 year gap to win the All Ireland Hurling title, a St Munchins College team featuring Niall O’Shaughnessy won the Senior All Round Trophy at the Munster T&F Championships in the Mardyke Cork.

It was the beginning of an era of dominance for Munchin’s in which they won All Ireland titles and produced great athletes. The original College were Senior Relay Champions.

Parkrun

Dave Cahill (21:08) and Laura McMorrow (22:36) were first at Newcastle West, John Hannon (18:56) and Fiona Glendon (23:22) were best in Mungret.

Fixtures

Curraghchase 10K, Saturday 13th August 12pm