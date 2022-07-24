Search

24 Jul 2022

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Aaron O’Connor, representing Limerick AC, being presented with the gold medal, after winning the National Outdoor Under 18 Triple Jump title in Tullamore

Reporter:

Karen Raine

24 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Juvenile B Championships and Inter Club Relays
YOUNG athletes from across the country battled it out for glory in Tullamore last weekend.

It was a successful competition for Dooneen AC. After 3 tough heats the U14 girls 4x100m final filled with excitement. Dooneen AC came out on top after the final leg with 50.80 on the clock from Kilkenny City Harriers in second on 52.30.

The team consisted of Destiny Lawal, Megan O’Shea, Emer Purtill and Lilly McMahon . Not to be outdone by younger counterparts the Doonen U17’s also took the relay Gold medal, they featured Leagh Moloney, Angel Alfred, Sarah O’Sullivan, Vivian Amaeze, Orla O’Shaughnessy and Emma Griffin.

A Dooneen side of Molly Quirke, Emer Conroy, Aimee Ryan and Lawal completed a great 1st day for the club winning the U18 4x100m title in 49.27 from Rathoath in 49.59.

On Day 2 at Junior there was a Gold Medal for Laura Frawley in the High Jump, winning on countback with 1st and 2nd tying on 1.65m.

The Emerald athlete also took Bronze in the Long Jump with Dooneen’s Leagh Moloney fourth. Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh student Moloney was also third in the 100mh in 15.01. Victoria Amiadamen, (Dooneen) fresh from Ireland duties was second in the 400m.

Aaron O’Connor (LAC) 5th Junior Triple Jump, Nathan Sheehy Cremin 7th 800m, U23 400m Rory Prenderville (Emerald) 6th, Sophie Moroney (Emerald) 5000m 4th. Well done to all involved.

1972
A YEAR in which Limerick bridged a 30 year gap to win the All Ireland Hurling title, a St Munchins College team featuring Niall O’Shaughnessy won the Senior All Round Trophy at the Munster T&F Championships in the Mardyke Cork.

It was the beginning of an era of dominance for Munchin’s in which they won All Ireland titles and produced great athletes. The original College were Senior Relay Champions.

Parkrun
Dave Cahill (21:08) and Laura McMorrow (22:36) were first at Newcastle West, John Hannon (18:56) and Fiona Glendon (23:22) were best in Mungret.

Fixtures
Curraghchase 10K, Saturday 13th August 12pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media