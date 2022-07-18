New deal for D’Margio Wright-Phillips at Stoke

Stoke winger D’Margio Wright-Phillips has signed a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.
Wright-Phillips, son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright’s grandson, made 12 first-team appearances for the Potters last season.
Stoke announced on their official website: “The 20-year-old winger remains committed to the club until the summer of 2024 and the improved deal also includes the option of a further year.”
Wright-Phillips signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract in January after joining Stoke from Manchester City in February 2021.
Stoke’s head of football operations Andy Cousins added: “When D’Margio joined us from Manchester City he came in on a short-term deal because he had to prove himself, but he worked really hard on that.
“He has made good progress and he’s now moving on to more of a first-team contract, which is what we feel he deserves.”
Like in 2018, Limerick's victorious hurlers will travel on an open-topped bus through the city | Picture: Dave Gaynor
UL has signed an MoU to establish a strategic partnership with UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.