England change training session times to help deal with heatwave

England have adjusted the timing of their training sessions ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final due to the heatwave sweeping the country.
The Met Office has forecast that temperatures early in the week could reach as high as 40C.
And the start time for the Lionesses’ sessions on Monday and Tuesday at their tournament base in Teddington, south-west London, has been brought forward to 10.30am, around an hour earlier than originally scheduled.
The team are preparing to play against Spain in the quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Like in 2018, Limerick's victorious hurlers will travel on an open-topped bus through the city | Picture: Dave Gaynor
UL has signed an MoU to establish a strategic partnership with UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.