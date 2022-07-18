Search

18 Jul 2022

Dina Asher-Smith heartbroken with fourth place in 100m at World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith heartbroken with fourth place in 100m at World Championships

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 5:59 AM

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Championships heartbreak – despite equalling her British 100m record – as Jamaica cleaned up in Eugene.

The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3 at Hayward Field on Sunday night.

Asher-Smith had hinted pre-Championships she had been keeping something back for Eugene and delivered with a record-equalling time but fell just short of the podium.

“This performance is phenomenal for me and I’ve had a fantastic championships,” she said. “I really couldn’t fault it but I’m so gutted that it didn’t get me on the podium. I was so close. But that’s just champs. I’m upset.

“It’s been an interesting season for me so far. I’ve been in physical shape for a bit but I’ve had some life things that I’ll probably talk about more after the 200m.

“I needed to make sure my mind was actually in the race rather than with my family or here. I’m happy that I was able to push out the performances that I know I was capable of.

“We’re looking to keep going faster throughout the summer into Commonwealths and Europeans. But I definitely came here with an eye to get onto the podium.”

She was unable to add to the 100m silver medal she won at the last World Championships three years ago.

Fraser-Pryce was dominant in her semi-final, shutting down after around 50m to win her heat with five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah and Jackson victorious in their races.

It was a statement of intent and, with Asher-Smith qualifying fourth fastest, she was facing an uphill battle and was beaten to third in the last few metres by Thompson-Herah.

Fraser-Pryce justified her favourite tag by claiming her fifth 100m world title in a championship record of 10.67 seconds and defending her 2019 crown.

Asher-Smith added: “I knew I was in shape because we’ve had biomech and numbers. I was in better shape than the times I was running throughout the season.

“I know sometimes it must have sounded crazy when I was saying I was in good shape and then the races were popping up with something different.

“But it is psychological. It’s one of those things where you really have to be in the room and emotionally in the room.

“For lots of the season I couldn’t do that. I didn’t have it in me. That’s just life stuff. I’m happy that I got it in time but I’m gutted.”

Daryll Neita earlier missed out on a place in the final by 0.01 after running 10.97 seconds in her semi-final heat.

Asher-Smith now turns her attention to the defence of her 200m title which starts on Monday evening in Eugene.

“I’m looking forward to it. When you are in PB shape the world really is your oyster because you still don’t know what your capable of. I’ll take that energy into the 200m,” she added.

“I’ll have a word with my coach and see if that’s the emotional space he wants me in. It’s a team decision.”

Local News

