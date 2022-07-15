Search

15 Jul 2022

Enda Curran's double makes it memorable trip to seaside for Treaty United

Enda Curran's double makes it memorable trip to seaside for Treaty United

Enda Curran, who netted twice for Treaty United against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

15 Jul 2022 10:44 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

RESILIENT Treaty United moved back into the promotion play-off positions in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after scoring a precious 2-0 victory over Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night.

Treaty took full advantage of fifth-placed Wexford having a bye week in the league when two goals from Enda Curran helped Tommy Barrett's side secure all three points from their trip to Bray and help the Markets Field-based side leapfrog Wexford in the league table.

Fifth-placed Treaty now enjoy a three-point lead on sixth-placed Wexford who do have a game in hand on their promotion play-off chasing rivals.

Friday night's win at the Carlisle Grounds has also seen Treaty move level on points with fourth-placed Longford Town who host basement side Athlone Town on tomorrow evening.

Treaty have showed admirable resilience in recent weeks following their heavy defeat at home to high-flying Cork City to record a hat-trick of wins against Athlone Town, Longford Town and now Bray Wanderers.

Treaty have lost just one of their last seven games and have taken 14 points from a possible 21 during that period.

Bray had won just one of their last five fixtures prior to kick-off on Friday evening. However, that success came in their most recent outing away to Athlone Town a week ago.

Treaty United hit the front as early as the seventh minute when Enda Curran netted from the penalty spot. A mistake from Bray's Conor McManus led Jack Hudson to foul Curran inside the penalty area and the in-form striker made to mistake with the spot kick. Early lead for the away side. 

Bray did threaten to draw level with the visitors seven minutes later as Darragh Lynch broke through on Treaty 'keeper Jack Brady. However, the netminder did very well to block the effort on goal.

On 16 minutes, Bray created a promising attack when McManus and Fox combined on the left wing to find Darragh Lynch. However, his low drive from the edge of the box was gathered at the second attempt by Brady.

Treaty then lost captain Jack Lynch to injury on the half hour mark and he was replaced by new signing Ben O'Riordan who was making his debut for the club.

The visitors then threatened a second goal on 35 minutes, but the lively Willie Armshaw hit his shot at goal straight at Bray 'keeper Kelly.

Tommy Barrett's charges maintained their 1-0 advantage until half-time. 

Treaty then doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Curran struck for his second goal of the game.

Marc Ludden created the opening with a pin-point cross-field ball left to the right of the box. Goalscorer Curran then hit a volley into the ground which bounced up beyond Bray 'keeper Kelly and into the net.

A disappointing night for Bray continued when centre half Joe Gorman was dismissed in the 85th minute of the contest.

Treaty took full advantage of their numerical advantage to close out an impressive victory.

BRAY WANDERERS: Michael Kelly, Dan Blackbyrne, Kevin Knight (Conor Knight 63), Kurtis Byrne, Paul Fox, Jack Hudson, Callum Thompson (Kieran Marty Waters 63), Conor McManus (Joe Gorman 46), Darragh Lynch (Jamie Hollywood 70), Ben Feeney, Dean Zambra (Colin Kelly 70).

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Enda Curran (Success Edogun 82), Martin Coughlan, Stephen Christopher (Joe Collins 82), Lee Devitt, William Armshaw (Joel Coustrain 65), Matthew Keane (Conor Melody 65), Jack Lynch (Capt) (Ben O’Riordan 34).

REFEREE: David Connolly

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media