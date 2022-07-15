Search

15 Jul 2022

Fans’ return and new broadcast deals driving high levels of summer spending

Fans’ return and new broadcast deals driving high levels of summer spending

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 6:01 PM

Transfer spending in the Premier League this summer is three times higher than at the same stage last year, according to a leading industry analyst.

Early high-profile deals in the current window have seen Manchester City sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, with Raheem Sterling moving on to Chelsea, while Liverpool have brought in forward Darwin Nunez.

Zal Udwadia, assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, expects more to follow as new broadcast deals and the lessening financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic boost teams’ financial confidence.

“Current spending levels in the 2022 summer window are about three times ahead of what we were last summer,” Udwadia told the PA news agency.

“If you look back at the last six summers, you’ve had in excess of £1billion spent every summer, so going into this summer you’d really expect spending levels to return to pre-pandemic levels given some of the market dynamics we are seeing.

“Looking back at the last two years, clubs have lost about £1.5billion in revenue as a result of the pandemic and similar levels of pre-tax losses.

“What you’ve really seen this summer is you’ve got the return of fans in full force and new broadcast deals coming into play, you’ve really got clubs with high amounts of confidence and certainty going into this window.

“You’ve got a new broadcast cycle that’s starting, where the international portion of the rights have exceeded domestic rights for the first time, and that really again highlights the global appeal of the Premier League.

“It’s probably too early to say whether it’ll be a record level, but it definitely looks on track to exceed last summer’s spending, which was £1.1bn on the back of two years of the Covid pandemic.”

Tottenham have also conducted their transfer business notably earlier than in past summers, including the £60million arrival of forward Richarlison from Everton, but the spending has not been limited to the teams chasing glory at the top of the table.

Promoted Nottingham Forest have made seven signings, including reported fees of around £17million spent on Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi and Liverpool full-back Neco Williams, while Brentford have broken their transfer record twice to sign Aaron Hickey from Bologna and Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull.

Udwadia said: “You’ve had 14 Premier League clubs, five weeks in, that have all spent in excess of £20million.

“The ‘big six’ clubs have contributed about 45 per cent of the spending levels so far, spending to solidify or break into those four Champions League spots, you’ve got another group spending to try and break into European football and reap the rewards that brings.

“And you’ve got a whole tier of clubs who are spending just to stay in the Premier League, because the cost of relegation is so high.

“That’s a stark contrast to what you’re seeing across the rest of Europe. If you look at Germany and Spain, for example, close to half of the spending at the moment is really driven by the big two clubs (Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany).

“Premier League spending is across the board and really, high spending in the summer has almost become part of the culture of English football.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media