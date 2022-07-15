Auston Trusty links up with Birmingham

Birmingham have taken defender Auston Trusty on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.
The 23-year-old American has made over 100 appearances in Major League Soccer, most recently representing Colorado Rapids.
Trusty told Birmingham’s official website: “It feels great. I am honoured, I am blessed, I am excited for the new chapter and the new challenges. I am just really really happy to be here.
“I am a centre-back. I am willing to run, to get stuck into challenges and willing to sacrifice for my team-mates. That is the kind of player you are getting from me and are getting for the team.
“I know it is going to be a challenge, I know the intensity is going to be tough. I am just really looking forward to it.”
