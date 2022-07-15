Veteran scrum-halves Danny Care and Nic White can shape Test series decider

Veteran scrum-halves of enduring brilliance will go head to head when England and Australia clash in a series decider at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Nic White and Danny Care have regularly locked horns in the Gallagher Premiership as well as on the Test stage and here the PA news agency looks at a battle that will shape the contest.

Nic White – ACT Brumbies

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 32

Caps: 49

Debut: v New Zealand, 2013

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 12st 8lbs

Points: 38 (5 tries)

A player regarded as Australia’s heartbeat is playing the best rugby of his career and in an indication of his self-belief, he intends extending his Test odyssey until the Lions’ tour Down Under in 2025. Experienced, savvy and a steely competitor, he has benefited from expanding his rugby horizons with spells at Exeter and Montpellier and is an influential leader within the Wallabies camp. White’s game management skills have been a foundation of the backline after Quade Cooper’s series was ended by a calf injury before it had begun, ushering in an extended spell for rookie Noah Lolesio at fly-half.

Danny Care – Harlequins

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 35

Caps: 86

Debut: v New Zealand, 2008

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 13st 2lbs

Points: 79 (14 tries)

Enjoying a stunning Test revival at the age of 35, Care has forced his way back back into Eddie Jones’ plans after nearly four years in exile due to falling out with the head coach. His electric form for Harlequins over the last two seasons have illuminated the Premiership and he is one of the nation’s most exciting players. Care dances to his own beat, providing the unexpected through his running skills and vision and revelling in high-tempo games where his speed of thought and action can be deadly. For all his swashbuckling genius he is no go-hung maverick as his generalship and kicking game demonstrate.